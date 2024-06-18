RJ Grill 571 W 2600 S
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
- Bacon Breakfast Sandwich 🥓🥪
A perfect start to your day, our Breakfast Sandwich features scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, and cheese on toasted bread.$7.49
- Bacon Burrito 🌯
Served with crispy bacon, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, and shredded cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.$7.99
- Chorizo Burrito 🌯
A savory delight featuring spicy chorizo sausage, fluffy scrambled eggs, melted cheese, and crispy potatoes, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Perfect for breakfast or anytime!$7.99
- Ham Breakfast Sandwich 🍳🥪
A hearty sandwich with savory ham, a perfectly fried egg, melted cheese, and a touch of mayo, all nestled between two slices of toasted bread. Ideal for a satisfying start to your day!$7.49
- Ham Burrito 🌯
A delicious blend of savory ham, scrambled eggs, melted cheese, and crispy hash browns, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. A perfect grab-and-go breakfast!$7.99
- Meat Lover Burrito 🌯
A protein-packed burrito loaded with savory bacon, spicy chorizo, tender ham, scrambled eggs, melted cheese, and crispy potatoes, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Ideal for meat enthusiasts!$10.49
- Morning Burger 🍔☀️
Kickstart your day with a juicy beef patty topped with a perfectly fried egg, crispy bacon, melted cheese, and a hash brown, all nestled in a toasted bun. The ultimate breakfast burger experience!$11.99
- Sausage Breakfast Sandwich 🍳🥪
Start your morning right with a savory sausage patty, a fluffy scrambled egg, melted cheese, and a hint of mayo, all sandwiched between two slices of toasted bread. A hearty and delicious breakfast choice!$7.49
- Sausage Burrito 🌯
A tasty combination of savory sausage, scrambled eggs, melted cheese, and crispy hash browns, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Perfect for a satisfying breakfast on the go!$7.99
- Steak Burrito 🌯
A mouthwatering burrito filled with tender grilled steak, scrambled eggs, melted cheese, and crispy potatoes, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. A hearty and flavorful start to your day!$8.99
- Veggie Burrito 🌯
A fresh and flavorful burrito packed with scrambled eggs, sautéed bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, and melted cheese, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. A delicious and nutritious option for breakfast!$7.99
Main Menu
Burgers
- Avocado Burger
Experience the freshness of creamy avocado slices atop a juicy beef patty, complemented by crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and a touch of mayo.$12.99
- Bacon Ranch Burger
Elevate your burger game with ranch dressing, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, and a succulent beef patty.$11.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger
A classic burger lover's dream, our Bacon Cheeseburger combines a juicy beef patty with melted cheese and crispy bacon.$11.99
- Bacon Mac Burger
Indulge in this decadent burger, piled high with creamy mac and cheese, crispy bacon strips, and a perfectly grilled beef patty.$12.99
- Blue Cheese & Bacon
A gourmet twist, this burger features tangy blue cheese crumbles, crispy bacon, and a juicy beef patty, all served on a toasted bun.$11.99
- Bountiful Burger
Enjoy a juicy patty topped with crispy bacon, a golden onion ring, and drizzled with tangy BBQ sauce. This masterpiece is layered with fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, crunchy pickles, and red onions, all finished with a touch of creamy mayo. It's a flavor explosion in every bite!$11.99
- Cheeseburger
Simplicity at its best, the Classic Cheeseburger features a juicy beef patty topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.$11.99
- Chubby Burger
For the hearty appetite, The Chubby Burger features two beef patties, double cheese, and all the classic toppings.$13.99
- Double Cheeseburger
Double the cheese, double the flavor! This burger features two beef patties, two slices of melted cheese, and all the classic toppings.$12.99
- Fluffy Burger
Indulge in our Fluffy Burger, featuring a juicy beef patty topped with grilled onions and mushrooms, sandwiched between two perfectly grilled cheese sandwiches. This culinary masterpiece is crowned with crispy bacon and drizzled with ranch dressing for an explosion of flavors in every bite.$12.99
- Garlic Burger
This flavorful burger is infused with garlic and topped with roasted garlic cloves, lettuce, tomato, and a creamy garlic aioli.$11.99
- Grilled Chicken Club
A grilled version of our Chicken Club, featuring juicy grilled chicken, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted bread.$11.99
- Jalapeno Burger
Turn up the heat with our Spicy Jalapeño Burger, featuring a juicy beef patty, spicy jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and a zesty sauce.$11.99
- Mushroom & Cheeseburger
A savory delight, our Mushroom Cheeseburger features sautéed mushrooms, melted cheese, and a juicy beef patty.$11.99
- Pastrami Burger
A hearty burger topped with savory pastrami, melted cheese, and tangy pickles, served on a toasted bun.$11.99
- Single Burger
A classic favorite featuring a juicy beef patty, crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, and a slice of melted cheese, all served on a toasted bun. Simple, delicious, and satisfying!$9.99
Fish & Seafood
- Fish & Fries
Crispy, golden fish fillets served with a side of perfectly seasoned fries and tartar sauce for dipping.$13.50
- Fish Sandwich
Our Crispy Fish Sandwich features a golden-brown fish fillet, fresh lettuce, and tangy tartar sauce on a toasted bun.$11.99
- Shrimp & Fries
Golden-fried shrimp served with a side of crispy fries and tangy cocktail sauce for dipping.$13.99
- Shrimp Sandwich
A delicious sandwich featuring tender shrimp, fresh lettuce, and creamy sauce on a toasted bun.$11.99
Salads
- Chef Salad
A fresh and vibrant mix of greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, and your choice of grilled chicken or ham, served with a side of dressing.$10.99
- Chicken Caesar Salad
A crisp, refreshing salad featuring tender grilled chicken breast, fresh romaine lettuce, crunchy croutons, and shaved Parmesan cheese, all tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing. A classic and delicious choice!$10.99
- Cobb Salad
A colorful and satisfying salad, featuring crisp greens, diced chicken, bacon, avocado, hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles.$10.99
Sandwiches
- B.L.T
A timeless favorite, our Classic B.L.T. features crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, and ripe tomatoes layered between toasted bread with a spread of mayo.$9.99
- French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on a soft roll, served with a side of rich au jus for dipping.$11.99
- Fried Chicken
A crispy, golden-fried chicken breast topped with fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, and tangy pickles, all served on a toasted bun with a slather of creamy mayo. A mouthwatering and satisfying delight!$11.99
- Grilled Cheese
A classic comfort food, our Grilled Cheese sandwich is made with melted cheddar cheese between two slices of buttery, toasted bread.$8.99
- Reuben
A classic deli favorite, our Reuben Sandwich features corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on rye bread.$11.99
- RJ Club
A hearty club sandwich with layers of turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted bread.$11.99
- RJ Monte Cristo
A delightful sandwich made with ham, turkey, and Swiss cheese, dipped in egg batter and fried to golden perfection, served with a side of raspberry jam.$13.50
- Teriyaki Sandwich
A flavorful delight featuring tender grilled chicken glazed in savory teriyaki sauce, topped with fresh lettuce, sliced tomato, and a hint of mayo, all nestled in a toasted bun. An Asian-inspired treat!$11.99
- The Cubano
A Cuban classic with roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard, pressed to perfection on a Cuban roll.$11.99
- Turkey & Avocado
A fresh and light sandwich with sliced turkey, creamy avocado, lettuce, and tomato, served on whole grain bread.$11.99
- Chicken Cordon Blue$11.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
- Grilled Chicken Club$11.99
- philly cheese steak$13.50
Wings
- 10 Boneless Wings 🍗$13.50
- Wing Snack (8 Pieces) 🍗
Enjoy a quick and satisfying snack with 8 pieces of our delectable chicken wings, served hot and packed with flavor.$12.00
- Wing Party (16 Pieces) 🍗
Dive into a delightful assortment of 16 crispy, juicy chicken wings, available in your choice of sauce!$20.00
- Wing Feast (24 Pieces) 🍗🍗
Savor the ultimate wing experience with 24 pieces of our mouth-watering chicken wings, perfect for gatherings or a serious wing lover's treat. Choose your sauces!$30.00
Kids
- Combo 1
A kid-sized cheeseburger with a juicy beef patty, melted cheese, and a toasted bun, served with a side of crispy fries. A perfect meal for little ones!$7.98
- Combo 2
delecious chicken nuggets with fries ansd small drink...$7.98
- Grilled Cheese
A classic grilled cheese sandwich with gooey melted cheese between two slices of buttery toasted bread, served with a side of crispy fries. A comforting favorite for kids!$7.98
- combo 3
A double cheesy delight featuring a gooey grilled cheese sandwich paired with a creamy, rich mac & cheese. Perfect for big kids with big appetites!$8.98
Sides
Feasts & Family Size
Drinks
Fresh Coffee & Tea
- Small Fresh Coffee 🍵
Start your day right or get that mid-afternoon boost with a cup of our classic diner-style coffee, brewed fresh throughout the day. A warm welcome in every cup.$1.50
- Large Fresh Coffee 🍵
Start your day right or get that mid-afternoon boost with a cup of our classic diner-style coffee, brewed fresh throughout the day. A warm welcome in every cup.$1.75
Fountain Drinks
Grab-n-Go Drinks
- Guarana 11.8oz Can
Savor the vibrant essence of the Amazon with Guaraná Antarctica, made with real sugar and the world's richest guaraná berries for a naturally exhilarating taste.$3.00
- Guarana 2L
Experience the zesty buzz of the Amazon with Guaraná Antarctica, a unique soda crafted from Amazonian guaraná berries, infused with lively carbonation and a caramel twist.$6.50
- Inca Kola 12oz Can
Sip the vibrant spirit of Peru with Inca Kola—a golden soda beloved for its bubble gum zest and a burst of exotic flavors. A national treasure in a bottle.$3.00
- Inca Kola 2L
Savor the enigma of Inca Kola, the "Golden Kola" from Peru, bursting with a blend of exotic flavors and a vibrant yellow hue that offers a unique taste adventure.$6.50
- Mexican Soda Bottle🥤
Product of Mexico. Carbonated Water, Cane Sugar, Caramel Color, Phosphoric Acid, Natural Flavors, Caffeine.$2.25
- Mug Root Beer Can
Indulge in Mug Root Beer: a foamy treat with a distinctive aroma and cool, refreshing taste, perfect alongside any meal or dessert.$1.75
- Bottled Water$1.75
- Sunny D$2.25
- San Pelegrino$1.75
- Canada Dry Ginger Ale$3.00
- Diet Coke 12oz Can$3.00
- Coca-Cola 12oz Can$3.00
- Diet Dr. Pepper 12oz Can$3.00
- Coke Zero 12oz Can$3.00
- Dr. Pepper 12oz Can$3.00
- Brisk Iced Tea 12oz Can$3.00
- Sprite 12oz Can$3.00
- Fanta 12oz Can$3.00
- Lemonade 12oz Can$3.00
- maracuya$3.00