ABOUT US
Welcome to RJ Grill, your go-to diner for a friendly and enjoyable experience! Nestled in the heart of our community, we pride ourselves on creating a warm atmosphere where family and friends gather over delicious, made-to-order meals. Our menu features classic favorites including juicy burgers, hearty sandwiches, crispy wings, and fresh salads.
At RJ Grill, our customers are our top priority, and our humble staff is dedicated to ensuring each visit is delightful. Join us for a memorable diner experience where great food meets great company!
GET REWARDED
By providing your phone number, you are agreeing to participate in the rewards program and to be contacted through this number as part of the program. Rewards program information is subject to Toast's Terms of Service and Privacy Statement. Message and data rates may apply. Msg frequency varies. Reply STOP to opt out.